6 women making moves in healthcare leadership

The following leadership moves by women have been reported since Jan. 22.

1. Kate FitzPatrick, DNP, RN, was chosen as the Connelly Foundation chief nurse executive officer at Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health.

2. Kathleen Healy-Collier was tapped as market president for the Acadiana region of Baton Rouge, La.-based Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System.

3. Nicole Hendricks was named CEO of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Columbia (S.C.).

4. Joanne Marqusee was named executive vice president and chief integration officer of Burlington, Mass.-based Wellforce.

5. Amanda (Mandy) Richards, MSN, RN, was chosen as executive vice president and chief nursing officer of Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare.

6. Marion Willimon, CFO of Muenster (Texas) Memorial Hospital, was named interim CEO, according to the Gainesville Daily Register.

