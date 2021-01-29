Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System names new market president

Kathleen Healy-Collier was tapped as market president for the Acadiana region of Baton Rouge, La.-based Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, effective Feb. 22, the health system said.

In her new role, Ms. Healy-Collier will lead Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center and Our Lady of Lourdes Women's & Children's Hospital, both in Lafayette, La. She will also lead Our Lady of Lourdes Heart Hospital in Lafayette and the Lourdes Physician Group.

Ms. Healy-Collier previously was COO at HSHS St. John's Hospital and St. John's Children's Hospital in Springfield, Ill. She also served as COO of Brookwood Baptist Medical Center in Birmingham, Ala., and as the executive/administrative director of operations and systems at LeBonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.

Ms. Healy-Collier earned a doctorate degree in health administration from the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston and a master's degree in health administration from the University of Memphis.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.