New CEOs named at 2 NYC + Hospitals

NYC Health + Hospitals has selected CEOs for its Elmhurst and Queens hospitals, the public health system said Jan. 29.

Helen Arteaga Landaverde was named CEO of the Elmhurst hospital, effective Feb. 8, and Neil Moore was named CEO of the Queens facility, effective Feb. 15.

Ms. Arteaga Landaverde, a native of Ecuador, has spent 15 years with Urban Health Plan, a nonprofit system of 10 health centers, one mental health center, 12 school-based health centers and three part-time clinics in New York City. She also has served on the NYC Health + Hospitals board of directors since 2016, and previously held positions at New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health System.

Mr. Moore's most recent role has been as principal of Lien Healthcare Solutions, a Florida-based consulting firm. He also was president and CEO of Cheverly-based University of Maryland Capital Region Health, formerly Dimensions Healthcare System.

