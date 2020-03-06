26 recent hospital, health system executive moves

Becker's Hospital Review reported the following hospital and health system executive moves in the last week:

1. Kate Brinn is the new president of Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center in Portsmouth, Va., and Harbour View Medical Campus in Suffolk, Va.

2. Anna Chiotti-White, MSN, BSN, CEO of Kona Community Hospital in Kealakekua, Hawaii, and Kohala Hospital in Kapaau, Hawaii, is on leave two months after taking the helm.

3. Michael Coyle is out as CEO of Ely (Minn.)-Bloomenson Community Hospital.

4. John Dalton, president of Northern Light Inland Hospital in Waterville, Maine, and vice president of Brewer, Maine-based Northern Light Health, is retiring.

5. Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare selected Rob Dyer as vice president of business development for its Southern California Market group.

6. UP Health System–Portage in Hancock, Mich., named Ed Freysinger CEO.

7. Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health named Jason Gilbert, PhD, RN, executive vice president and chief nurse executive.

8. North Tampa Behavioral Health appointed Clint Hauger CEO.

9. Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover, N.H., selected Jeffrey Hughes as COO.

10. Jefferson Regional in Pine Bluff, Ark., named Bryan Jackson chief administrative officer.

11. Nicklaus Children's Health System, the parent organization of Miami-based Nicklaus Children's Hospital, named Dawn Javersack senior vice president and CFO.

12. Jeremy Jeffery was named CFO of Jefferson Regional in Pine Bluff, Ark.

13. Pittsfield, Mass.-based Berkshire Health Systems selected James Lederer Jr., MD, to serve as CMO and chief quality officer.

14. Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health named Elizabeth Linden, DNP, RN, vice president and chief nursing officer for the adult academic health center.

15. Willmar, Minn.-based Carris Health named Bryan Lydick executive director for ambulatory care.

16. Meleah Mariani, MSN, BSN, is the new CNO of Spectrum Health Ludington (Mich.) Hospital.

17. Kirk McCarty, RN, BSN, MSN, was tapped as president and CEO of Sky Ridge Medical Center in Lone Tree, Colo.

18. Texas Health Hospital Mansfield, slated to open later this year, named Stephanie Nelson CFO, effective in April.

19. Heath Phillips, CEO of Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Ala., plans to resign from his executive role, effective March 20.

20. Waterbury (Conn.) Hospital selected Lester Schindel to serve as interim CEO.

21. Jeff Scionti was selected as CEO of Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester, N.H.

22. Rockville Centre, N.Y.-based Catholic Health Services tapped Michael Silverman to serve as COO of St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center in Smithtown, N.Y.

23. St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare tapped Jackie Tischler as senior vice president and chief people officer.

24. Terri Vieira, president of Northern Light Sebasticook Valley Hospital in Pittsfield, Maine, and Northern Light CA Dean Hospital in Greenville, Maine, was named president of Northern Light Inland Hospital in Waterville, Maine.

25. Marie Vienneau, RN, BSN, president of Northern Light Mayo Hospital in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine, was named president of Northern Light CA Dean Hospital in Greenville, Maine.

26. Olean, N.Y.-based Upper Allegheny Health System named Jeff Zewe, RN, BSN, president and CEO.

