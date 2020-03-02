HCA names CEO for recently purchased New Hampshire hospital

Jeff Scionti was selected as CEO of Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester, N.H.

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's Capital Division made the announcement on March 1, the same day it announced that the 112-bed acute care facility joined HCA Healthcare.

Mr. Scionti previously served as CEO of HCA Healthcare's Parkland Medical Center in Derry, N.H. He was appointed to that position in 2016, after serving as the medical center's COO.

He also has served on the Salemhaven Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility and Foundation for Health Communities boards, and is this year's American Heart Association, New Hampshire Heart Walk chairman.

Mr. Scionti has an MBA with a graduate focus in finance from Rivier University in Nashua, N.H.

