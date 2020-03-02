Tenet taps Rob Dyer to oversee 4 California hospitals

Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare has selected Rob Dyer as vice president of business development for its Southern California Market group, the for-profit hospital operator announced.

In his role, Mr. Dyer will oversee four Tenet hospitals in the Los Angeles/Orange County area: Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Placentia-Linda Hospital, Los Alamitos Medical Center and Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center.

He comes to Tenet's Southern California Market group after serving as senior vice president of planning and development for Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's Far West Division. During his tenure with this division, he is credited with helping to increase stroke and interventional neurology cases as well as chest pain centers to each of the division's nine hospitals in California and Nevada.

Previously, Mr. Dyer was vice president of marketing development at HCA-Midwest and Delta Division.

