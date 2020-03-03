Catholic Health Services names new COO for New York hospital

Rockville Centre, N.Y.-based Catholic Health Services has tapped Michael Silverman to serve as COO of St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center in Smithtown, N.Y., the health system announced March 3.

Mr. Silverman brings more than a decade of healthcare executive experience to the role.

He most recently was senior director of operations and strategy at Philadelphia-based Rothman Orthopaedics. He also held senior-level positions at Northwell Health's Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, N.Y., and the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City.

Mr. Silverman has a master's degree in healthcare administration from CUNY Baruch College in New York City as well as a master's degree in physical therapy from Hamden, Conn.-based Quinnipiac University.

