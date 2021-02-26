18 hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported since Feb. 19:

1. Hank Capps, MD, was named executive vice president and chief information and digital officer of Marietta, Ga.-based Wellstar Health System.

2. Kevin Carlson was hired as CFO of Munising (Mich.) Memorial Hospital.

3. Steve Gordon was named CEO of Longview (Texas) Regional Medical Center, according to the News-Journal.

4. Anthony Houston was named CEO of Lexington, Ky.-based CHI Saint Joseph Health.

5. Kimberly Hunter, DNP, RN, was chosen as chief nursing executive at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City.

6. Shanna Johnson was named COO of Ascension St. John Hospital in Detroit and Ascension River District Hospital in East China Township, Mich.

7. Ron Kloewer was named as the next CEO of Montgomery County Memorial Hospital in Red Oak, Iowa.

8. Bryan Lee was named CFO of HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center.

9. Laura Ramsey Liberto was promoted to assistant administrator at Merit Health Central in Jackson, Miss.

10. Sandra McGovern, DNP, MSN, RN, was named CEO of Munising (Mich.) Memorial Hospital.

11. Jeffrey Nicastro, MD, was named chief medical officer and network chair of surgery for Nuvance Health, a seven-hospital system with locations in New York and Connecticut.

12. P. Sue Perrotty was chosen as interim president and CEO of Tower Health in West Reading, Pa.

13. Justin Roberts was named CFO of Piedmont Newton Hospital in Covington, Ga.

14. Cecilia Rutherford, MSN, RN, was named vice president of nursing for Ascension Providence Rochester (Mich.) Hospital.

15. Nneka Sederstrom, PhD, was named chief health equity officer of Minneapolis-based Hennepin Healthcare.

16. Raj Shrestha, COO of community-based care at Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare, will leave the health system March 5 for another position.

17. David Spillers, CEO of Huntsville (Ala.) Hospital Health System, will retire in July.

18. Ted Wegleitner is leaving his role as president of Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater, Minn., after a 34-year career with Bloomington, Minn.-based HealthPartners.

