Minnesota hospital president to retire after 34 years

Ted Wegleitner is leaving his role as president of Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater, Minn., after a 34-year career with Bloomington, Minn.-based HealthPartners, the health system said Feb. 22.

Mr. Wegleitner plans to retire July 2.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to work with the tremendous team at Lakeview Hospital," he said in a news release. "Together, we've built a strong, collaborative and caring culture that puts our patients first. I know that Lakeview is positioned well for the future."

Mr. Wegleitner has served as president of Lakeview since 2014. He also oversees administrative operations of Amery (Wis.) Hospital & Clinic, Hudson (Wis.) Hospital & Clinic, New Richmond, Wis.-based Westfields Hospital & Clinic, and of Stillwater Medical Group.

Lakeview, as well as the other locations, are part of HealthPartners.

Previously, Mr. Wegleitner was president and COO of Bloomington-based TRIA Orthopaedic Center, a subsidiary of HealthPartners.

