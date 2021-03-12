16 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported since March 5:

1. Annmarie Chavarria, DNP, MSN, RN, was named senior vice president and CNO of Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital.

2. Phil Cormier is retiring as president of Gloucester, Mass.-based Addison Gilbert Hospital and Beverly (Mass.) Hospital.

3. Kristin Dyer was named CFO of HCA Healthcare's 15-hospital North Florida division.

4. Rick Goins resigned as CEO of Massac Memorial Hospital in Metropolis, Ill., and has accepted a role as COO of Paducah, Ky.-based Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.

5. Eric Lohn was chosen as co-president/CEO of Duluth, Minn.-based St. Luke's Health System.

6. Robert Lord Jr. will retire as president of Stuart, Fla.-based Cleveland Clinic Martin Health at the end of the year.

7. Jenny Marchiniak was named chief human resources officer of Phoenix-based Valleywise Health.

8. Peter Marinoff was named community president of Munson Healthcare Cadillac (Mich.) Hospital.

9. Jessica Melton was named president and COO of Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, Md.

10. Delphine Mendez de Leon, RN, was named chief strategy officer of New York City-based University Hospital of Brooklyn.

11. Tim Moran is retiring as CEO of Chino (Calif.) Valley Medical Center.

12. Angela Orth, CEO of Asheboro, N.C.-based Randolph Health, is leaving her role this spring.

13. Steven Shapiro, MD, was chosen as the first senior vice president for health affairs at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.

14. Josh Snow was named president of Medical Center of Southeast Texas' Port Arthur and Beaumont hospitals.

15. Nick Van Deelen, MD, was chosen as co-president/CEO of Duluth, Minn.-based St. Luke's health System.

16. Hasan Zia, MD, was named president and COO of Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C.

