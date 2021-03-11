St. Luke's in Minnesota names co-presidents/CEOs

CFO Eric Lohn and CMO Nick Van Deelen, MD, were chosen as co-presidents/CEOs of Duluth, Minn.-based St. Luke's, the health system said.

Mr. Lohn and Dr. Van Deelen began serving in these positions on an interim basis in December after Kevin Nokels resigned. Mr. Nokels had helmed St. Luke's since August 2019.

"Beyond proving this dual leadership model is excellent for St. Luke's, they have also proven they are the right people to fill these roles," Herb Minke, chair of St. Luke's board of directors, said of Mr. Lohn and Dr. Van Deelen in a March 10 news release. "We have great confidence in them and their vision for St. Luke's as we focus on innovating how we care for patients and grow."

Mr. Lohn has served as CFO of St. Luke's since 2013, and Dr. Van Deelen has served as CMO of St. Luke's for the past year.

The health system said Mr. Lohn and Dr. Van Deelen will also continue in their CFO and CMO roles.

St. Luke's includes two hospitals, more than 40 primary and specialty care clinics and two pharmacies.

More articles on executive moves:

Phil Cormier to retire from Beth Israel Lahey Health after 40-year healthcare career

New presidents named for Johns Hopkins Medicine hospitals

4 recent hospital, health system COO moves

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.