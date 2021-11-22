15 recent COO moves

The following COO moves have been reported since Oct. 6:

Craig Albanese, MD, will join Durham, N.C.-based Duke University Health System as executive vice president and COO.

Evaline Alessandrini, MD, was appointed COO of Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.



Keisha Bickham was appointed COO at Doctors Hospital of Sarasota (Fla.).

Allie Breckenridge was appointed COO of Sunrise Children's Hospital in Las Vegas.

Todd Campbell will resign from his role as COO of Huntington, W.Va.-based St. Mary's Medical Center.

Leah Carpenter was appointed executive vice president and COO at Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System.

Kathy Donovan, MSN, RN, CEO of Detroit Medical Center's Children's Hospital of Michigan, took on the additional role of group COO for the health system.

Alan Lee was appointed COO of Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, N.J.

Prasanna Mohanty was named COO of Providence health system's physician enterprise.

Jody Reyes, BSN, was named senior vice president and COO of Penn State Health's Milton S. Hershey (Pa.) Medical Center.

Chris Roty was appointed COO of Baptist Health Lexington (Ky.).

Heather Schimmers, RN, was selected as La Crosse, Wis.-based Gundersen Health System's new COO and chief nursing officer.

Karen Steely was named COO of Redmond Regional Medical Center in Rome, Ga.

Manoucheka Thermitus was appointed COO of Regional One Health in Memphis, Tenn.



Ken Wheat was appointed executive vice president and COO of Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage, Calif.