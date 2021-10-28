NewYork-Presbyterian leader joins Duke Health as COO

Craig Albanese, MD, will join Durham, N.C.-based Duke University Health System as executive vice president and COO on Jan. 17, 2022.

He succeeds William Fulkerson Jr., MD, who will step down at the end of the year.

Dr. Albanese currently serves as group senior vice president and CMO at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York City.

During his tenure, he led the redesign of the health system's service line strategy across 10 hospitals and two medical schools, an Oct. 28 news release shared with Becker's said. He also served as the COO of NewYork-Presbyterian's Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital and Sloane Hospital for Women.

Dr. Albanese previously held senior leadership roles at Stanford (Calif.) University and Stanford Health Care in Palo Alto, Calif.

As a surgeon, he co-directed the team that pioneered in-utero fetal surgery, the news release said.