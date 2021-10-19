New York-Presbyterian exec joins Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital as COO

Alan Lee has been appointed COO of Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, N.J.

Mr. Lee held multiple senior leadership roles at NewYork-Presbyterian since 2009, most recently as COO of the health system's Brooklyn Methodist hospital in New York City, according to an Oct. 19 news release shared with Becker's.

"We're excited to welcome Mr. Lee to our team at RWJUH," said Bill Arnold, the hospital's president and CEO. "As we work to strengthen RWJUH's position as a premier academic medical center in our state and region, Mr. Lee brings a wealth of experience and knowledge as an administrative leader."

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital is a 614-bed academic medical center and is part of West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health.