13 health systems adding new roles to their C-suites

Hospitals and health systems are making changes in their C-suite and leadership ranks as they focus on key areas to ensure long-term success.

Some organizations have cut leadership positions as they face tough decisions amid financial and operational challenges. This year, Becker's has reported at least 20 hospitals and health systems that have announced changes to leadership ranks and administration teams.

At the same time, some health systems are combining roles. Others are bulking up their C-suites amid organizational transformation.

Here are the roles health systems have added to their C-suites in 2023:

Chief external affairs officer. Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health is adding the role of chief external affairs officer as it expands its executive team. The role will be held by Erika Batcheller, who currently serves as vice president of media relations and corporate communications.

Chief technology officer. Sanford Health is also adding the role of chief technology officer. The health system will conduct an external search for the CTO, who will serve as its top technology architect, "setting the vision and direction for technology-driven innovation," according to president and CEO Bill Gassen.

Chief data scientist. Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health named Michael Pencina, PhD, its first chief data scientist. The role will focus on advancing artificial intelligence in healthcare and leveraging the health system's recent AI and data partnerships with Microsoft and Nference, Duke Health said.

Chief counsel. University of California San Francisco named Rachel Nosowsky the first chief counsel for UCSF Health. She is tasked with advising the expanding health system and leading attorneys to support its health priorities.

Chief analytics officer. Cleveland Clinic named Albert Marinez as its first chief analytics officer. Mr. Marinez began the new role Aug. 28 and is tasked with overseeing data strategies to better patient care, lower costs and boost growth.

Chief surgical officer. Hagerstown, Md.-based Meritus Health selected Adrian Park, MD, as its first chief surgical officer. Dr. Park will also serve as an associate dean of research and innovation at the proposed Meritus School of Osteopathic Medicine.

Chief information officer. Brunswick-based Southeast Georgia Health System selected Susan Ibanez as its first CIO. Ms. Ibanez assumed the new role July 24 after serving as CIO of Vail (Colo.) Health.

Chief of infection control. Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham selected Erica Shenoy, MD, PhD, as its first chief of infection control. Earlier this year, she was also appointed to a federal committee to advise on the nation's infection control strategy.

Chief physician executive. Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health in June named Todd Smith, MD, senior vice president and chief physician executive, a new role for the organization. His role focuses on delivering systemwide service line standards, reducing clinical variation and strengthening relationships with medical group and community physicians.

Chief nursing officer. Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care named Jennifer Montgomery, RN, its first senior vice president and chief nursing officer. She began the role June 1 and is tasked with providing clinical and operational oversight of nursing care across the 14-hospital system.

Chief medical and transformation officer. Portland-based MaineHealth in May named Chris Thomson, MD, as its inaugural chief medical and transformation officer. His role focuses on duties such as providing guidance and oversight to daily clinical operations — but also includes the "added responsibility for innovating care delivery," according to the health system.

Chief nursing executive. Richmond, Va.-based VCU Health in April announced Tina Mammone, PhD, RN, as the system's first chief nursing executive. Her role focuses on leading nursing strategy for teams across the region.

Chief medical officer. Edinburg, Texas-based Driscoll Children's Hospital Rio Grande Valley in April named Ana Almeda, MD, as its first chief medical officer. Her role includes leading efforts to enhance safety, quality and access to care. She was also selected to oversee development of the region's first pediatric residency program.

Oklahoma City-based OU Health also named its first chief medical officer, Carolyn Kloek, MD. Dr. Kloek began the role March 1.