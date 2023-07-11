Maryland system hires inaugural chief surgical officer

Adrian Park, MD, was selected as the first chief surgical officer at Hagerstown, Md.-based Meritus Health.

Dr. Park will also serve as an associate dean of research and innovation at the proposed Meritus School of Osteopathic Medicine, according to a news release shared with Becker's July 11.

Dr. Park, a world-renowned surgeon, brings a wealth of healthcare experience to the new role.

At Annapolis, Md.-based Luminis Health, he served as the James and Sylvia Earl Chair of Surgery and surgeon in chief, and professor of surgery at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Meritus Health, which includes Meritus Medical Center and Meritus Medical group, has more than 3,000 employees.