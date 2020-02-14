12 recent hospital, health system executive moves

Becker's Hospital Review reported the following hospital and health system executive moves in the last week:

1. Cleveland-based University Hospitals named Eric Beck, DO, system COO.

2. The Northwell Health Cancer Institute in Lake Success, N.Y., selected Jeff Boyd, PhD, vice president and chief scientific officer and director of the institute's Center for Genomic Medicine.

3. Jimm Bunch, president and CEO of AdventHealth Hendersonville (N.C.), will retire at the end of March.

4. Gove County Medical Center in Quinter, Kan., named David Caudill CEO.

5. Joe Harrington is retiring as CEO of Healdsburg (Calif.) District Hospital.

6. Glencoe (Minn.) Regional Health named Patricia Henderson, BSN, president and CEO.

7. Ste. Genevieve (Mo.) County Memorial Hospital CEO Tom Keim will retire from his executive role this year.

8. Stacey Merren is the new COO of Mercy Health Physician Partners, a 500-member multispecialty physician network in Michigan.

9. Kevin G. Murphy was named senior vice president and CFO of Signature Healthcare in Brockton, Mass.

10. Nicklaus Children's Health System named Perry Ann Reed senior vice president and COO of the Miami-based health system and president of Nicklaus Children's Hospital.

11. University Hospitals named Daniel Simon, MD, chief clinical and scientific officer and president of UH Cleveland Medical Center.

12. Good Samaritan, a 158-bed community healthcare facility in Vincennes, Ind., promoted Adam Thacker to COO.

