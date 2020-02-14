Columbia Memorial Health names new COO

Hudson, N.Y.-based Columbia Memorial Health has named Dorothy Urschel, DNP, COO, reports Albany Business Review.

Dr. Urschel previously was vice president of operations at Albany (N.Y.) Memorial Hospital and led the cardiac and vascular service line for Albany-based St. Peter's Health Partners. She will succeed Karen Tassey, who retired.

Columbia Memorial Health is an affiliate of Albany Med Health System. Saratoga Hospital in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., is also affiliated with Albany Med and Columbia Memorial.

