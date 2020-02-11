Indiana hospital promotes Adam Thacker to COO

Good Samaritan, a 158-bed community healthcare facility in Vincennes, Ind., has promoted Adam Thacker to COO.

Mr. Thacker is a six-year veteran of the organization, previously serving as COO of Good Samaritan's physician network.

In his new role, he wants to use new technology to improve care access and strengthen relationships with regional employers, according to Good Samaritan.

Mr. Thacker has a master's degree in business and healthcare administration from Regis University in Denver, and is board-certified in healthcare management by the American College of Healthcare Executives.

