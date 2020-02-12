Kansas hospital names new CEO

Gove County Medical Center in Quinter, Kan., has named David Caudill CEO, according to a hospital social media post.

Mr. Caudill most recently served as CEO of Grisell Memorial Hospital in Ransom, Kan.

Before that, he was human resources director at LaCrosse, Kan.-based Rush County Memorial Hospital.

