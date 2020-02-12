Kansas hospital names new CEO

Kelly Gooch - Print  | 

Gove County Medical Center in Quinter, Kan., has named David Caudill CEO, according to a hospital social media post.

Mr. Caudill most recently served as CEO of Grisell Memorial Hospital in Ransom, Kan.

Before that, he was human resources director at LaCrosse, Kan.-based Rush County Memorial Hospital.

 

More articles on executive moves:
Minnesota Hospital Association names Dr. Rahul Koranne CEO
Indiana hospital promotes Adam Thacker to COO
NorthWest Georgia Oncology Centers names new president

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Perspectives

10 Most-Read Articles

Top 40 Articles from the Past 6 Months