Mercy Health Physician Partners names new COO

Stacey Merren is the new COO of Mercy Health Physician Partners, a 500-member multispecialty physician network in Michigan.

In her new role, she will help develop strategic, financial and operating priorities for the physician network, the group said.

Mercy Health Physician Partners employs physicians and advanced practice professionals in Grand Rapids, Muskegon, Holland and the Michigan lakeshore. It is part of Mercy Health in Michigan, a part of Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health.

Before joining Mercy Health Physician Partners, Ms. Merren was director of operations, obstetrics, gynecology and women's health for Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health Medical Group.

More articles on executive moves:

Minnesota Hospital Association names Dr. Rahul Koranne CEO

Indiana hospital promotes Adam Thacker to COO

California hospital CEO to retire for second time

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.