Nicklaus Children's Health System welcomes new hospital president

Nicklaus Children's Health System has named Perry Ann Reed senior vice president and COO of the Miami-based health system and president of Nicklaus Children's Hospital.

Ms. Reed has more than two decades of healthcare leadership experience, most recently as executive director of WakeMed Children's Hospital & Women’s Services in Raleigh, N.C.

She also was director of ethics and palliative care at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston and a consultant at Quinn Reed Associates, a Houston-based management consulting company.

Ms. Reed has a master’s degree in healthcare management from the University of Texas at Tyler and a master' degree in bioethics from New York City-based Columbia University.

More articles on executive moves:

Northwell Health Cancer Institute names Dr. Jeff Boyd chief scientific officer

Minnesota health system names new president, CEO

8 recent hospital, health system CNO, CMO moves

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.