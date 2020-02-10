Northwell Health Cancer Institute names Dr. Jeff Boyd chief scientific officer

The Northwell Health Cancer Institute in Lake Success, N.Y., has selected Jeff Boyd, PhD, vice president and chief scientific officer and director of the institute's Center for Genomic Medicine.

Dr. Boyd, a cancer researcher and genomics expert, also was appointed a professor and member of the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Cancer Center.

In his new position, he will develop a molecular diagnostics laboratory for the Northwell's cancer institute as well as focus on academic relationships with the health system's scientific collaborators, Northwell said in a news release.

Dr. Boyd most recently was associate deputy director, translational research and genomic medicine, at the Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Florida. He also served as professor and chair of the department of human and molecular genetics, professor of obstetrics and gynecology and associate dean for basic research and graduate programs at Florida International University's Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine in Miami.

He currently serves on the Society of Gynecologic Oncology board of directors.

