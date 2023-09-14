What's going on at the VA? 52 Oracle Cerner implementation updates

In 2018, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs tapped Cerner to overhaul its EHR system. Recently, a series of slowdowns, legislative spats and open letters have again turned attention to the VA's EHR overhaul process.
A rundown of VA Oracle Cerner news:
- On Jan. 13, consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton was cleared to resume work as the program manager on the Oracle Cerner VA installation task order.
- On Jan. 25, multiple VA facilities across the U.S. experienced an EHR slowdown as part of an update.
- On Jan. 30, Don Johnson, the former head of Oracle Health engineering, left the company.
- On Jan. 30, Montana Rep. Matt Rosendale was appointed as chair of the House Veterans Affairs Subcommittee on Technology Modernization.
- On Jan. 31, Mr. Rosendale introduced legislation, co-sponsored by Rep. Mike Bost, that would scrap the Oracle Cerner EHR program.
- On Feb. 3, it was reported that House Democrats were working on their own VA IT overhaul that would not scrap Oracle Cerner.
- On Feb. 3, Oracle Executive Vice President Ken Glueck penned an open letter urging lawmakers not to abandon the Cerner EHR.
- On Feb. 7, California Rep. Mark Takano pushed back on Mr. Rosendale's proposed legislation.
- On Feb. 7, Mr. Bost said he was open "to any idea that holds VA and Oracle Cerner accountable, but the time for half-measures and tinkering around the edges is over."
- On Feb. 10, Terry Adirim, MD, the head of the VA's EHR modernization program, announced he would be stepping down.
- On Feb. 14, Oracle Cerner and Accenture partnered on VA EHR training.
- On Feb. 16, the VA delayed the rollout of the Oracle Cerner EHR at its VA Ann Arbor (Mich.) location until late 2023 or early 2024.
- On Feb. 22, a VA official said that the agency might need to further delay the Oracle Cerner rollout due to academic affiliations and research functionality.
- On March 1, VA Deputy Secretary Donald Remy stepped down.
- On March 2, California Rep. Mark Takano said the Oracle Cerner rollout "continues to burn money."
- On March 7, VA officials told House VA Committee members they might need to rely on its legacy EHR system for five more years.
- On March 9, President Joe Biden earmarked $1.9 billion for the Oracle Cerner rollout in his 2024 budget.
- On March 10, the VA announced it would restructure its approach and develop a dashboard to determine whether a clinic was ready for an Oracle Cerner go-live.
- On March 13, Mr. Rosendale called for Oracle Cerner to pay back the VA.
- On March 15, four patient deaths were linked to the Oracle Cerner EHR.
- On March 16, the VA looked to negotiate a five-year option period for its contract with Oracle Cerner.
- On March 22, the VA said it updated the Oracle Cerner EHR and fixed some usability issues.
- On March 22, the VA moved to put its legacy EHR system on the cloud.
- On March 22, House Democrats introduced a pair of IT bills related to the VA. One of the bills would require an audit of the Oracle Cerner installation.
- On March 27, Mr. Bost said that if lawmakers didn't provide more oversight of the EHR program, then the program would be terminated.
- On March 29, three Democratic senators introduced legislation to increase oversight of the Oracle Cerner implementation process.
- On April 3, a group of Republican lawmakers introduced legislation that would prohibit the VA from continuing with the EHR modernization program until certain requirements are met.
- The VA delayed the Oracle Cerner rollout at its Saginaw (Mich.) Hospital.
- On April 14, the VA paused the Oracle Cerner EHR system rollout to renegotiate with Oracle.
- On April 17, the EHR system experienced a five-hour outage.
- On April 21, VA officials stopped all work on the EHR system.
- Some members of Congress praised the VA for pausing the rollout of the EHR system.
- On April 26, a group of House lawmakers introduced legislation that would give Oracle Cerner 180 days to fix the EHR system at five facilities.
- On April 25, the VA experienced another outage, just days after a different five-hour outage.
- On April 27, Denis McDonough, VA secretary, suggested that the VA could lose $400 million from its budget for its Cerner EHR project.
- On May 1, the VA revealed that spending on the Cerner contract has increased 300 percent since 2018.
- A group of veterans are continuing a protest against the Cerner EHR at Spokane, Wash.-based Mann-Grandstaff Veterans Medical Center.
- A group of Mann-Grandstaff Veterans Medical Center pharmacists testified that the Cerner EHR increases their manual workload.
- On May 15, VA Roseburg (Ore.) Health Care System reset its Cerner EHR system.
- On May 17, the VA negotiated its contract with Cerner. Under the new contract, Cerner will have to pay large fines for not meeting agreement requirements.
- On May 18, a report from the Government Accountability Office found that the VA has not established goals to assess user satisfaction with the Cerner EHR.
- On May 22, Spokane, Wash.-based Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center announced it would eliminate 146 full-time roles due to the deficit caused by the Cerner rollout.
- On May 25, VA Secretary Denis McDonough said that the Cerner EHR installation would not result in job cuts at Mann-Grandstaff.
- On June 8, Mann-Granstaff officials said they would not cut staff due to the Cerner installation.
- On June 15, Oracle cut hundreds of Cerner jobs. The job cuts were reportedly tied to the VA rollout.
- On June 22, the VA announced that it expected the installation to continue, despite the layoffs at Cerner.
- On June 27, the VA pledged to increase funding for Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center to help avoid layoffs.
- On July 14, the VA pushed back against proposed legislation that would require it to report codified improvement metrics for any new Cerner deployments.
- On July 14, Mr. Bost called the Oracle Cerner rollout a nightmare as costs continued to rise.
- On Aug 1, the House of Representatives passed appropriations legislation that would give the VA $1.9 billion for the Cerner rollout if it is signed into law.
- On Aug. 28, VA CIO Kurt DelBene said that despite the struggles with the program, he is still "cautiously optimistic" about the Cerner implementation.
- On Sept. 13, the VA announced that it would resume the Cerner rollout in summer 2024.