Oregon VA system to reset Cerner EHR

VA Roseburg (Ore.) Health Care System is one of the few VA medical facilities to go live with the Cerner EHR system, but due to its ongoing troubles, it will reset the system to fix its issues, The News-Review reported May 12.

Only five VA facilities have rolled out the VA's Cerner EHR systems, with VA Roseburg being one of them. VA Roseburg began using the new system in June but said it needs improvements as it has not been meeting expectations.

"There have been challenges with performance, such as latency and slowness, problems with patient scheduling, referrals, medication management and other types of medical orders," Nikki Hansen, spokesperson for VA Roseburg, told the publication.

According to Ms. Hansen, VA Roseburg has a list of issues with the new EHR that need to be fixed and will use the reset period to resolve those issues.

This news comes after the VA said it would halt all future deployments of its Cerner EHR system until it can address problems with the system at facilities already using it.

The facilities using the new system are Spokane (Wash.) VA Health Care System, VA Walla Walla (Wash.) Health Care, Roseburg (Ore.) VA Health Care System, White City-based VA Southern Oregon Health Care and Whitehall-based VA Central Ohio Health Care System.