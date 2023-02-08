Chair of House VA committee 'open to any idea that holds VA and Oracle Cerner accountable'

Rep. Mike Bost, the House Committee on Veterans Affairs chair, is "open to any idea that holds VA and Oracle Cerner accountable, but the time for half-measures and tinkering around the edges is over," a spokesperson for the Illinois Republican told Fedscoop Feb. 7.

The news comes after some representatives are pushing back on plans to scrap the entire Oracle Cerner EHR program.

Mr. Bost recently co-sponsored legislation titled "To Terminate the EHR Modernization Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs."