Biden's 2024 fiscal budget earmarks $1.9B for VA Cerner rollout

President Joe Biden's fiscal 2024 budget sets aside $1.9 billion for the Department of Veterans Affair Oracle Cerner EHR modernization project, FCW reported March 9.

The new budget request represents an almost 16 percent increase from the 2023 appropriation budget for the program, according to the report.

The 2024 budget also earmarks for the VA $6.4 billion for information technology, a 10 percent increase from 2023.

This comes as the Oracle Cerner EHR implementation at VA healthcare facilities around the country have been plagued with outages and delays.

There are currently two proposed bills aimed at scrapping the entire modernization program, which has been ongoing since 2020.