AHA CEO praises Change hack scrutiny

American Hospital Association President and CEO Rick Pollack said the recent hearings about the Change Healthcare hack have shed light on the extensive reach and influence of UnitedHealth Group, the parent company of Change.

On May 1, Senate and House lawmakers questioned UnitedHealth Group CEO Andrew Witty regarding the ongoing repercussions stemming from the Feb. 21 cyberattack on Change Healthcare.

Mr. Pollack said in a May 1 statement that he welcomes this scrutiny.

"Today's hearings highlighted the real-world impact the most significant cyberattack to face the health care sector has had on so many patients, hospitals and health systems and other care providers nationwide," he wrote.

During these hearings, lawmakers emphasized the collective responsibility of all entities within the healthcare sector for cybersecurity. Mr. Pollack wrote that he agrees with this sentiment.

"To protect the health care infrastructure we all depend on, it's absolutely critical that third-party entities like Change Healthcare share in that responsibility," he wrote.

"The hearings also rightly exposed the size and scope of UnitedHealth Group, the parent company of Change Healthcare, and how that has affected — and could further affect — the delivery of health care for our nation. We believe this examination is long overdue."

Mr. Witty told lawmakers on May 1 that he was "deeply, deeply sorry" about the effect the hack has had on patients and providers.