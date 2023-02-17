VA delays Oracle Cerner EHR rollout at Michigan facility

The Department of Veterans Affairs is delaying the Oracle Cerner EHR rollout at the VA Ann Arbor (Mich.) Healthcare System until late 2023 or early 2024, FedScoop reported Feb. 16.

In an internal email, Laura Ruzick, VA medical network director for Ohio, Michigan, Indiana and Kentucky told staff the reason behind the delay were questions about how well the Oracle Cerner system would work with the health system's "medical research mission."

This delay comes after the VA said it would delay the Oracle Cerner EHR rollout indefinitely for the Boise (Idaho) VA Medical Center and other centers until the system's issues were resolved.

Currently, there are two proposed bills aimed at scrapping the entire project, which has been ongoing since October 2020.