VA taking a different approach to implementing Oracle Cerner EHR system

The Department of Veterans Affairs is restructuring its protocol for upcoming Oracle Cerner EHR go-lives by developing a dashboard that determines whether a particular site is ready to migrate to the new system, according to a March 10 report from the VA.

"In 2022, it became more and more evident that our structure and our processes were not optimal for successful deployments or to fix issues identified after deployments," the report states.

The dashboard, dubbed the "Enterprise Site Readiness Dashboard," comes as Oracle Cerner EHR implementations at VA healthcare facilities around the country have been plagued with outages and delays.

The report also states that the facilities that have gone live with the new EHR system have seen a decrease in revenue, compared to the period before the go-live.

The VA is also looking at different approaches to train its frontline VA clinicians on the EHR, as clinicians who have completed their training on the system are still having trouble applying it to the new software.

There are currently two proposed bills aimed at scrapping the entire modernization program, which has been ongoing since 2020.