VA Oracle Cerner EHR experiences 5-hour service disruption

The Department of Veterans Affairs Oracle Cerner EHR system experienced a five-hour service disruption on April 17, FedScoop reported April 18.

When clinicians began using the EHR system's PowerChart, RevCycle and other applications, they began to experience latency issues and freezing.

According to an internal briefing note obtained by the publication, the issues began at 2:20 p.m. EST and were repaired by 8 p.m. EST.

A person familiar with the matter told FedScoop that the disruption didn't just affect Oracle Cerner VA users, but the Department of Defense's platform as well.

This comes after the VA said it was putting a pause on its $16 billion Oracle Cerner EHR rollout as it looks to renegotiate a contract with Oracle that was originally signed in 2017.