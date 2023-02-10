Head of VA Oracle Cerner implementation to depart

Terry Adirim, MD, the executive director of the Department of Veterans Affairs EHR modernization program responsible for the Oracle Cerner implementation, will step down in the coming days, Fedscoop reported Feb. 10.

Dr. Adirim oversaw the program as it received criticism for slowdowns that caused harm to patients. Recently, U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale of Montana proposed scrapping the entire Oracle Cerner rollout.

The VA did not respond to Fedscoop's request for comment and did not provide a timeline for Dr. Adirim's departure.