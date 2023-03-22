VA says its addressed usability issues with its Oracle Cerner system

The Department of Veterans Affairs said it has updated its Oracle Cerner EHR system and has fixed some of its usability issues, according to a statement from the VA published March 21 by NBC Right Now, which is based in Yakima, Wash.

The update, according to the VA, has improved the stability of the system. The VA also said it has been 200 days since the system has had an outage.

The VA told the news outlet that it is continuing to work with Oracle Cerner to resolve issues with the EHR system's performance and is enhancing its training regarding ordering management within the system.

"System incident free time isn't yet at goal, though is moving in the right direction," the VA told the news outlet.

This is the first statement the VA has made since it confirmed that the Oracle Cerner EHR system caused six incidents of "catastrophic harm" to veterans, with four of those incidents leading to the death of patients.