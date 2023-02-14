Oracle Cerner, Accenture partner on VA EHR training

Oracle Cerner has signed a contract with technology consulting company Accenture to provide additional training to Department of Veterans Affairs clinicians on the Cerner EHR, Fedscoop reported Feb. 14.

The training contract is within Oracle's current budget. News of the contract comes as the Oracle Cerner EHR comes under increased legislative scrutiny.

"About three months ago, we did an assessment of the training and we decided that this was an area that needed accelerated investment," Oracle Executive Vice President Ken Glueck told Fedscoop. "We signed a contract with Accenture probably a month ago. So they are part and parcel of the training procedure for the continued rollouts when they resume in June of 2023."