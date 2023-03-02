Lawmaker: VA's Oracle Cerner rollout 'continues to burn money'

Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., said that the Department of Veterans Affairs Oracle Cerner EHR rollout "continues to burn money and disrupt care," Nextgov reported March 1.

On Feb. 28, Mr. Takano and several Democrats on the House Veterans' Affairs Committee criticized the rollout of the VA's multibillion-dollar Oracle Cerner EHR system, but have refrained from putting an end to the project.

In particular, Democrats are concerned with the growing cost of the new EHR system as the initial estimate of the rollout was supposed to be $10 billion over 10 years, but is steadily increasing to $50 billion over 28 years, according to the report.

Thus far, the EHR system has been implemented at five VA facilities, but due to outages and delays, it has been postponed for the Boise (Idaho) VA Medical Center and other centers indefinitely.

Currently, there are two proposed bills aimed at scrapping the entire project, which has been ongoing since October 2020.