VA Cerner EHR hit with 2nd outage in 1 week

The Department of Veterans Affairs Oracle Cerner EHR system experienced a systemwide outage on April 25, just days after it experienced a five-hour service disruption, The Spokesman-Review reported April 26.

Internal emails obtained by the publication said the EHR system was rendered unusable for at least five hours and affected Spokane, Wash.-based Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center, Fairchild Air Force Base and military hospitals across the country.

"I am sincerely sorry for the frustration you are experiencing regarding the electronic health record," Robert Fischer, MD, director of Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center, told staff in an email during the outage. "I know you are doing your very best to see patients and document on paper until the current severe system degradation and downtime have been resolved."

This comes days after the VA's Cerner system experienced a five-hour service disruption on April 17.

Currently, the VA has made the decision to halt the Cerner EHR rollout at further facilities until it can fix problems occurring at the five medical centers that have already implemented it.