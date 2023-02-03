House Democrats working on alternative VA Oracle Cerner reform bill

House Democrats are working to introduce legislation aiming to solve the Department of Veteran's Affairs' EHR issues without returning to the VA's pre-Oracle Cerner system, sources told Fedscoop Feb. 2.

The news comes as House Republican Rep. Matt Rosendale, recently appointed head of the House Veterans Affairs technology oversight subcommittee, looks to totally scrap the Oracle Cerner EHR.

The sources speaking to Fedscoop said that it is possible for a bipartisan proposal to win support.

The House Democrats' proposal may aim beyond just the Oracle Cerner program and look to overhaul the VA's IT infrastructure.

"This proposal is focused at a higher level than just one program," the source told Fedscoop.