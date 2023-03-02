Second VA exec, who oversaw Oracle Cerner rollout, steps down

Department of Veterans Affairs Deputy Secretary Donald Remy, who oversaw the organization's Oracle Cerner EHR rollout, is stepping down, FedScoop reported March 1.

Mr. Remy will be replaced on an acting basis by Guy Kiyokawa, who serves as the VA's assistant secretary for enterprise integration.

In July 2021, Mr. Remy was appointed to the role by President Joe Biden.

This comes after Terry Adirim, MD, the executive director of the Department of Veterans Affairs EHR modernization program, said he would also be stepping down from his role. Mr. Adirim was in charge of overseeing the Oracle Cerner implementation.

The VA is working with the White House to find someone who can permanently take over Mr. Remy's position.