VA opposes stricter oversight for Cerner EHR rollout

The Department of Veterans Affairs is pushing back against legislation that would require it to report codified improvement metrics for any new deployments of the Oracle Cerner EHR system, Washington Technology reported July 13.

On July 12, VA officials testified before the House and Senate veterans' affairs panels and pushed back on proposals from the committee that would require the VA to set new certification requirements for any future deployments of the new EHR system.

Miguel LaPuz, MD, the VA's assistant undersecretary for health for integrated veteran care, said he strongly cautions against enacting requirements.

"That may address today's situation but could create unintended outcomes in the future," Dr. LaPuz told the Senate committee.

This comes after the VA halted future deployments of its Oracle Cerner EHR system until it can address problems with the system at facilities already using it.

The VA's Cerner EHR system has been rolled out only at its Spokane (Wash.) VA Health Care System; VA Walla Walla (Wash.) Health Care; Roseburg (Ore.) VA Health Care System; White City-based VA Southern Oregon Health Care; and Whitehall-based VA Central Ohio Health Care System.