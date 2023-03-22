VA to move legacy EHR to cloud amid Oracle Cerner issues

Even as the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs transitions to a new Oracle Cerner EHR, it is moving its legacy system, VistA, to the cloud, ensuring it will be around for a while, Federal News Network reported.

VistA historically ran in multiple instances, operating at each VA facility individually, but the agency is migrating it to the cloud to make it easier for providers to access, according to the March 21 story. VA officials also say they're doing it to ensure the system is around until the issues plaguing the Oracle Cerner rollout are fixed.

VA software executive Daniel McCune said the agency could need VistA for another decade, the news outlet reported.

Beyond just "lifting and shifting" VistA to the cloud, the VA is "containerizing" it, or packaging it with resources such as storage and interfaces, according to Federal News Network.