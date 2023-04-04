Top lawmaker moves to block VA Oracle Cerner rollout until requirements are met

Sen. Jerry Moran, the ranking member on the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee, and 11 other Republican co-sponsors introduced legislation that would prohibit the VA from continuing with its Oracle Cerner EHR rollout until certain requirements are met, Nextgov reported April 3.

The Department of Veterans Affairs EHRM Standardization and Accountability Act would block the VA from "from carrying out certain activities under the EHR modernization program until certification of system stability improvements."

Before approving any additional deployments of the EHR system, VA Secretary Denis McDonough would be required under the act to send the committee a report outlining the EHR's workflows and provide confirmation that VA facilities are ready for the new system.

The legislation comes after four deaths were linked to the rollout of the EHR system.