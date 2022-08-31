17 hospitals scaling back care

Several hospitals are scaling back services for a variety of reasons, including financial challenges and staffing issues.

1. ShorePoint Health Venice (Fla.) is no longer offering emergency services. The 312-bed hospital, part of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems, permanently closed its emergency department on Aug. 29 before ending other services. ShorePoint Health said the hospital will close on Sept. 22.

2. Cleveland-based University Hospitals is scaling back care at two hospitals and consolidating services. The health system ended inpatient, surgical and emergency services at UH Bedford (Ohio) Medical Center and UH Richmond Medical Center in Richmond Heights, Ohio, on Aug. 12. The health system attributed the changes to a staffing shortage.

3. HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville, Fla., announced in August that it closed its inpatient pediatric unit. The hospital cited several reasons for the closure, including the shift to outpatient pediatric treatments and remote monitoring.

4. Hazel Crest, Ill.-based Advocate South Suburban Hospital ended labor and delivery services on Aug. 1. The hospital cited a decline in births as the reason for the change in obstetric services, with a 40 percent decrease since 2015.

5. Davis Regional Medical Center in Statesville, N.C., plans to eliminate most patient services by the end of the year as it transitions to a specialty hospital focused on inpatient behavioral healthcare. The hospital closed its emergency department on Aug. 24.

6. Grand Blanc, Mich.-based Ascension Genesys Hospital will no longer offer inpatient pediatric care after September. The hospital's decision was made based on a decline in pediatric inpatient care numbers, difficulty providing different types and levels of treatment, and close proximity with other facilities offering the same care in the area.

7. Palomar Medical Center in Poway, Calif., will close its 17-bed geriatric psychiatric space on or before Oct. 31.

8. Williamston, N.C.-based Martin General Hospital closed its intensive care unit on Aug. 1. The hospital said nursing staff shortages are the primary reason for the closure.

9. Huntington, W.Va.-based St. Mary's Medical Center will cease obstetrics services on Nov. 18. The obstetrics unit will transition to a medical/surgical department with a focus on women's health.

10. McLaren St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee, Ohio, is ending labor and delivery services. The hospital will end labor and delivery services between Aug. 31 and Sept. 30.

11. Chippenham Hospital in Richmond, Va., will close its neonatal intensive care unit on Nov. 1.

12. Jefferson, Iowa-based Greene County Medical Center will close its long-term care department by Sept. 28. During a public meeting in July, the hospital's board of trustees unanimously decided that keeping the department open was not cost effective considering the age of the facility and construction expenses.

13. Hicksville, Ohio-based Community Memorial Hospital will close its obstetrics department and end labor and delivery services in September.

14. Raleigh, N.C.-based UNC Health Rex closed its pediatric unit on Aug. 31. The hospital plans to convert the pediatric beds into adult beds.

15. Gallup, N.M.-based Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital closed its labor and delivery unit on Aug. 3.

16. Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in Burlington closed its skilled care unit and limited patient bed capacity in three additional units following a $40 million operating cost loss.



17. Honesdale, Pa.-based Wayne Memorial Hospital will end outpatient oncology care after its sole oncologist's last day on Sept. 30.