Iowa hospital to close long-term care unit, lays off 58 workers

Jefferson, Iowa-based Greene County Medical Center will close its long-term care department by Sept. 28, Raccoon Valley Radio reported July 31.

During a public meeting July 28, the hospital's board of trustees unanimously decided that keeping the department open was not cost effective considering the age of the facility and construction expenses. The department houses 34 residents, whom the medical center will help find new locations, according to Greene County CEO Chad Butterfield.

Fifty-eight employees have been laid off due to the closure.

"They each have been provided a 60 days notice and are being offered a severance package at the end of that 60-day notice," Mr. Butterfield stated. "We’ve also encouraged them to take a look at our open positions that the hospital has to see if anything that is currently available is something that they’re interested in to keep them at the medical center."