2 Ohio hospitals to end inpatient care

Cleveland-based University Hospitals is scaling back care at two hospitals and consolidating services.

University Hospitals announced July 14 that it is ending inpatient, surgical and emergency services at UH Bedford (Ohio) Medical Center and UH Richmond Medical Center in Richmond Heights, Ohio, on Aug. 12. The health system attributed the changes to a staffing shortage.

Inpatient, emergency and surgical services will shift from UH Bedford Medical Center and UH Richmond Medical Center to other nearby UH hospitals, and the behavioral health unit at the facility in Richmond Heights will remain open, the health system said.

"A national workforce shortage has created unprecedented challenges for our health system," Paul Hinchey, MD, interim president and COO of University Hospitals and UH Community Delivery Network, said in a news release. "Our hospitals in Bedford and Richmond Heights are among the smallest and least utilized within UH. Consolidating services to nearby locations enables us to staff more efficiently during this critical time."

The health system said staff at UH Bedford and UH Richmond will have the option to transfer to other UH system facilities.

"Our patients and our health system need our caregivers. We hope that they will choose to continue their careers with UH," Dr. Hinchey said.