New Mexico hospital to close labor and delivery unit

Gallup, N.M.-based Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital announced it will temporarily close its labor and delivery unit effective Aug. 3, KOB4 reported July 25.

"We understand how important this service is to our community and are working to ensure that when we do have the pieces in place to have the program back up and running, that is set up for the long term and we have a good program for families," Robert Whitaker, CEO of Rehoboth McKinley Christian Health Care Services, said in a statement shared with KOB4.

Mr. Whitaker told KOB4 the reason for closure is a shortage of nurses and physicians within the hospital.

The hospital is not sure when the unit will reopen. For now, patients needing emergency labor and delivery services will be directed to Gallup (N.M.) Indian Medical Center.

Nonemergency patients will be referred to a hospital in Grants, N.M., an hour away from RMCH.