Avera, South Dakota clinic partner to improve access, recruitment

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Health will enter a professional services agreement with Yankton (S.D.) Medical Clinic, effective Jan. 1.

The clinic will remain an independent medical practice, with no change in ownership. Instead, the organizations will partner on streamlined services and physician recruitment across the region, according to a Dec. 23 Avera news release.

Under the agreement, signage at the clinic will change to “Yankton Medical Clinic, an Avera Partner.”

Patients will continue to see the same clinicians and care teams, with minimal operational changes. Victoria Hanson, regional president and CEO of Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, said in the release the agreement will help both organizations work in the best interest of the community and “foster a thriving medical sector.”