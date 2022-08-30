2 HCA hospitals will combine NICUs

Chippenham Hospital and Johnston-Willis Hospital, both in Richmond, Va., will consolidate their neonatal intensive care unit services to one unit at Johnston-Willis, CBS affiliate WTVR reported Aug. 29.

Both hospitals are a part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

"These hospitals are part of the same organization and are located six miles apart, both serving the south side of the Richmond metropolitan area," Pryor Green, senior director of communications of HCA's capital division, told the news outlet. "Births at Johnston-Willis have increased over the past year and we believe consolidating our NICU services will allow us to continue providing the best care for our patients. In order to ensure optimal staffing levels, as well as our healthcare providers' professional growth and development, we are combining staffing resources into a single site of care at Johnston-Willis Hospital."

Mr. Green continued that Johnston-Willis Hospital opened a new 20-bed, level 3 NICU in 2021, making it better equipped to care for ill or premature babies.

The consolidation will go into effect Nov. 1.