UNC Health Rex to close inpatient pediatric unit

Raleigh, N.C.-based UNC Health Rex will close its pediatric unit Aug. 31.

"Due to the overwhelming need for adult patient beds and the low number of pediatric patients needing care at UNC Health Rex, we have decided to close the hospital's pediatric unit," Tom Hughes, a communications specialist at UNC Health Rex, said in a statement shared with Becker's. "We plan to convert the 10 pediatric beds to adult beds soon after."

UNC Children's medical office across the street from the hospital's main campus will still offer pediatric care along with UNC Health Rex's emergency room.