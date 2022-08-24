Wayne Memorial Hospital to end outpatient oncology care 

Honesdale, Pa.-based Wayne Memorial Hospital will end outpatient oncology care after its sole oncologist's last day on Sept. 30., ABC affiliate WNEP 16 reported Aug. 22.

CEO James Pettinato told WNEP 16 that the hospital recruited oncologists through a contract with local oncology groups that is now ending. Mr. Pettinato said 10 to 20 patients will need to be transferred to a new physician.

Hospital officials told WNEP 16 they are continuing to search for an oncologist or group to partner with in hopes of restoring outpatient services.