Florida hospital closes ED

ShorePoint Health Venice (Fla.) is no longer offering emergency services.

The 312-bed hospital, part of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems, has permanently closed its emergency department before ending other services. ShorePoint Health said the hospital will close on Sept. 22.

Hospital officials cited several reasons for the closure, including a decline in inpatient volume and rising expenses. The decision comes after the opening of Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice in November, according to the Herald-Tribune.

ShorePoint Health, a regional system, will continue outpatient services after the hospital closure, and physicians affiliated with the ShorePoint Medical Group network in Venice will continue to see patients in their current medical offices.